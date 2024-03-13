Renewed Hope agenda is Yielding Fruits – Remi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has praised the impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda spearheaded by the President Bola Tinubu administration, stating that it is bearing fruit for all Nigerians.

Tinubu made this known at the inauguration of the Community Information Technology Centre and the Alternative High School for Girls in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Highlighting the projects as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, she emphasized their significance in benefiting all Nigerians, particularly women and children.

”The Community Information Technology centre is for women and girls, an initiative of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the National Information Technology Development Agency.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, number of initiatives are bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities and the girl-child.

“The Community Information Technology Centres are established in the six geo-political zones of the country, to serve mostly women and girls in the digital world,” she said.