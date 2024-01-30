Renewed Clashes: Osun Govt Imposes Curfew on Ifon, Ilobu Communities

The Osun State Government has imposed a 7pm to 6am curfew on Ifon and Ilobu communities of the state following renewed communal clashes.

The decision, expected to bring lasting peace, was reached following a state security meeting.

A statement issued by the government revealed: “That a 6pm to 6am curfew will be imposed with immediate effect starting from today, Tuesday, the 30th of Jan 2024 on the warring communities;

“That the Osun state government should set up a joint task force of all stakeholders in the warring communities, which should include traditional chiefs of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun with immediate effect;

“That a high powered stakeholders meeting will be held with all traditional chiefs and rulers from the three communities with government officials and all security chiefs in attendance;

“That a contingent of all security personnels, comprising the Army, Police, Civil Defence, be deployed to the warring communities with immediate effect.

“While the present administration under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has mobilized all the necessary security personnel to the warring communities, it sympathises, accordingly with the affected people, who lost their loved ones in the wake of the renewed violence

“Premised on the review of the security situation, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has approved that the 6pm to 6am curfew be imposed with immediate effect.”