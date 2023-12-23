Remove Illegal Gates Or Face Sanction, Lagos Warns Resident Associations

The Lagos State Government has urged resident associations to voluntarily pull down gates blocking streets and roads in their neighborhood or face sanctions.

The advice was given by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, after his men went on an enforcement exercise in the Lekki area of the state on Saturday.

In a post on X, Wahab said the gates, which he described as illegal, were causing unnecessary traffic in major roads in the area, hence the need to remove them.

He said, “Following several days of traffic snarl which residents connecting Lekki were experiencing due to the inability to access connecting roads due to the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates in many parts of the state, defacing the aesthetics of the environment and causing unnecessary traffic in the major roads, Lagos State Government through the Enforcement team of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has commenced the removal of illegal gates that are permanently closed around Lekki 1 axis.

“These gates include; Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa Road, Theophilus Oji Road, Osaro Isokpan Road, Abike Sulaiman Road, Ben Okagbue MBA Road, Olubunmi Rotimi Road, Olanrewaju Ninalowo Road, Dele Adedeji road, Abayomi Sonuga road, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams roads.

“I, therefore, urged all resident associations across the state that have such gates in their estates or communities and always put them under permanent lock and keys to remove them voluntarily or face sanctions.”