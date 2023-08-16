Removal Of ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboard Misguided – Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has described the removal of the controversial ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboard as misguided.

The billboard, which tends to apply unnecessary pressure on the presidential election petition tribunal judges ahead of their judgment, was removed by the federal government.

Reacting, Ezekwesili advised that a digital billboard option should be issued.

She shared on X, “A Digital Billboard is so much cheaper than one that an obviously misguided regulator demolished.

“So here’s my message to our Nigerian Judiciary that constitutionally owes Citizens absolute judicial independence, transparency and integrity.”