Remilekun: Family Unveils Burial Plans for Lady Who Died Aboard Egyptair

The burial plans for late Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, who died aboard Egyptair on September 4, 2023, in Cairo on her way to London for studies, have been announced by her family.

The three-day burial programme to be coordinated by her sister will commence with the repatriation of her body back to Lagos on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Monday.

The statement revealed that there will be a service of songs at the Winners Chapel Ogba, Lagos on Thursday by 4pm while the burial will hold at Matori Cemetery Ladipo near Oshodi Bus Terminus, Lagos at 10am on Friday.

The statement read in part, “Lola said the family has decided to repatriate the body of late Remilekun back home for burial following the refusal of Egyptair management to accept full responsibility to what happened to its passenger.

“She said the family has written series of petitions to Egyptair and its management but has refused to even condole them up till this moment let alone accept the responsibility of bringing the corpse back in line with global aviation rules.

“Similarly, the Egyptair management has also refused to respond to letter written to it by NIDCOM to seek for clarification on the matter and do the needful for the family.

“Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, has once again offered her condolences to the family over the unfortunate incident and prayed to God to comfort them especially her aged father and siblings and grant the deceased eternal peaceful rest .

“Remilekun, 41, tragically lost her life on the 4th of September 2023 aboard Egyptair in Cairo on her way to London for further studies.”