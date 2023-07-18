Remi Tinubu Renames Women Development Center After Maryam Babangida

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has performed the official renaming of the national Women development Center to the Maryam Babangida National Center for Women Development.

The First lady noted the sterling contributions of the Former First Lady, Her Excellency Dr (Mrs) Maryam Babangida to the lives of the ordinary Nigerian especially at the grassroots, through her pet program, Better Life for Rural dwellers.

Tinubu described Late Dr (Mrs) Maryam Babangida as an icon who redefined the scope of women’s participation in national development through the National Center for Women Development (NCWD).

She expressed nostalgia at the fact that she was at the Ninth National Assembly when the bill for the renaming of the center was passed and assented into law and she is performing the actual renaming as the First Lady of the Federation.