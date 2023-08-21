Remi Tinubu Reiterates Commitment To Transforming Women’s Live

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the Women ICT Training Empowerment Programme organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The 5 day training which is in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA is specifically designed for Women in the FCT.

The First Lady who was represented by Senior Special Adviser on Policy, Strategy and Logistics Hon Wahab Alawiye-King noted that Digital literacy is the way the world is going and the women should make good use of the opportunity of the training to improve their knowledge.

She pointed out that Information Technology can be used as a one stop shop for economic growth and emancipation.