News

Remi Tinubu Reiterates Commitment To Transforming Women’s Live

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
5

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the Women ICT Training Empowerment Programme organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The 5 day training which is in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA is specifically designed for Women in the FCT.

The First Lady who was represented by Senior Special Adviser on Policy, Strategy and Logistics Hon Wahab Alawiye-King noted that Digital literacy is the way the world is going and the women should make good use of the opportunity of the training to improve their knowledge.

She pointed out that Information Technology can be used as a one stop shop for economic growth and emancipation.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
5

Related Articles

Uba Sani

Uba Sani Reduces Fees In Kaduna Tertiary Institutions

7 hours ago

EFCC Arrests Man For N500m Land Fraud

7 hours ago

EFCC, NCS Vow To Fight Illegal Mining In Oyo, Osun

7 hours ago
Biodun Oyebanji

Don’t Put Undue Pressure On Cabinet Members, Oyebanji Begs Citizens

7 hours ago