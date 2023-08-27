Remi Tinubu Gives Scholarship To 43 Students

The Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Remi Tinubu on Saturday gave scholarship grants to 43 students of state and federal tertiary institutions from all the states of the Federation,the FCT and nominees from some other women associations.

The scholarship grant is One million Naira annually for 4 years and a brand new laptop for each beneficiary.

Also with the First Lady were Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu and Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmood