Remi Tinubu Congratulates Oshoala On Ballon d’Or Nomination

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her congratulations to Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons forward and Barcelona Femeni striker, following her nomination for the prestigious 2023 Ballon d’Or Award.

The First Lady, while acknowledging Oshoala’s contributions to the world of football, both in Nigeria and in her current professional career in Spain, expressed immense pride in her achievement.

Tinubu extolled Oshoala’s talent and dedication, including how she makes the game of football more appealing.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Office of The First Lady of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement added, “Her Excellency prays that this year, once again, Asisat Oshoala will bring immense glory to our beloved nation, Nigeria, by clinching the coveted Ballon d’Or Award for this year as the anticipation builds as the winner will be unveiled on September 6, 2023. The First Lady hopes that Oshoala’s exceptional skills and outstanding performances inspire and encourage the youth especially young girls to show interest in the game of soccer..

“It is worthy of note that Oshoala has already secured the African Women’s Footballer of the Year title five consecutive times, along with the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award, amongst other sterling recognitions.

“Congratulations once again to Asisat Oshoala for her extraordinary achievements and for making Nigeria proud.”