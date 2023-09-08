Politics

Remember Leaving PDP For APC is Cancer, Momodu Tells Wike

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
7
Dele Momodu
Dele Momodu

Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, has reminded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory that defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is leaving malaria for cancer.

Momodu said this amid speculations that Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, may defect from the PDP to the APC due to his recent romance with the ruling party.

In a post on X, Momodu reminded Wike of his comment when his former colleagues dumped the PDP for the APC.

The Ovation Magazine boss shared, “WIKE granted endless press conferences to attack his former colleagues in EBONYI and CROSS RIVER States who decamped to APC… He called decamping to APC from PDP “leaving malaria for cancer…”.”

