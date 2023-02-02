Remain Apolitical, GOC Urges Army Commanders

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Aminu Chinade has urged his Commanders and Principal Staff Officers to remain neutral in the upcoming general elections. He assured the people of South East that troops of 82 Division will continue to discharge their constitutional mandate professionally.

General Chinade stated this today 2 February 2023 during the handing and taking over ceremony between him and the outgoing GOC, Maj Gen Umar Musa, at Headquarters 82 Division Enugu. He noted that synergy between security agencies is one of the major weapons necessary for achieving success in the defeat of criminals. He therefore, called for support from sister services, other security agencies and stakeholders in the region towards achieving the mandate of ending insecurity in the region.

Earlier, in his farewell remarks, the outgone GOC, 82 Division, Maj Gen Umar Musa, who was recently posted to AHQ Department of Personnel Management as the Chief Personnel Management (Army) thanked the Almighty God for granting everyone good health and the grace to witness the occasion. He equally expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, for given him the opportunity to serve as GOC in 81 and 82 Divisions respectively.

General Musa urged Commanders and PSOs in the Division to extend the same support they gave him to the new GOC. He noted that the challenges of insecurity in the South East Region is not just IPOB activities alone but also include other criminal activities. He further urged stakeholders and the good people of the region to provide necessary information that could help security agencies to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

High points of the ceremony was the signing and exchange of handing and taking over notes, decoration of the new GOC with 82 Division insignia, handing over of the command flag to the new GOC and hoisting of the new flag at the quarter guard.