Reliable Data Key To Effective Planning – Lagos Govt

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni has reiterated the need for private primary and secondary schools in Lagos to collaborate with the State Government for effective data collection, stressing that reliable data is key to effective planning.

Seriki-Ayeni stated this while receiving the Deputy Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole and officials of the Commission who were on a working visit to her office at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Director-General noted that her office has ensured that processes and procedures are in place to ensure that every single child is well-equipped and has access to quality education.