Release Nnamdi Kanu, Give Him Contracts, Fayose’s Brother Tells Tinubu

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services. He’s facing terrorism and treasonable felony charges.

However, Fayose is of the opinion that of Kanu is released, Tinubu will likely get votes from the Southeast in 2027, which he failed to do in 2023.

Fayose also urged the President to grant contracts to Kanu just as former president Goodluck Jonathan did to militant leader, Tompolo.

He said in a video, “Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will reduce crime in the South-East by 50%. And APC will get more votes in 2027.

“If President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan can give a contract to Tompolo to have peace in the Niger Delta, why can’t we do the same in the South-East?”

“If we are spending so much money on security in the Southeast, the money will be reduced by 50% releasing Kanu,” Fayose advised.

He added that, “If I were president Tinubu, after the election, when I noticed that the Southeast people didn’t vote for me, I would have released Kanu to counter them; releasing Kanu can make some of them say, ‘oh this man has a good intention’”.