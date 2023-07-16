Release Kanu, He Can’t Actualise Biafra, Primate Ayodele Urges Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has offered advice to President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that he should release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Primate Ayodele stated that Kanu lacks the capability to actualize the Biafra Republic or cause a division in Nigeria since he lacks the necessary power.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele highlighted that IPOB members are expressing their grievances due to feelings of marginalization, which could be addressed and resolved peacefully.

He implored Tinubu to display mercy towards the embattled leader of the proscribed organization.

Primate Ayodele also conveyed that according to divine timing, Nigeria will eventually undergo a peaceful division without the need for bloodshed or violence.

He said: ‘’President Tinubu should look into the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and let justice prevail. I advise Mr President to release him because he won’t be the one to divide Nigeria. He cannot even actualize Biafra Republic in Nigeria.

‘’Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members will only make noise. They are only shouting because of marginalization which can easily be resolved, they can’t cause division in the country.

‘’When God is ready, he will divide the country Himself and there will no bloodshed or violence.’’