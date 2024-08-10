Rejoin ECOWAS, Tinubu Appeals to Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso

President Bola Tinubu said Friday that ECOWAS will continue to persuade the military leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to return their nations to the fold.

President Tinubu, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, reaffirmed this position at a meeting with the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja.

”It is in our hearts to ensure that security is enhanced and that constitutional government is defended and promoted in our region.

”It has been a challenging tenure for me since three members indicated their exit. We will work hard to persuade them to return, whichever way.

”No man is smarter than the group of heads here. We will do everything to offer a hand of friendship to them and give them reasons to come back to us,” the president said.

The ECOWAS Chairman commended the defence chiefs for their commitment to regional stability and the protection of constitutional governance.