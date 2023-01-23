Reject Parties That Kept You In Poverty, Obi Tells Youths

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has warned young people in Nigeria not to fall prey to the same political parties that have kept them in poverty.

At the party’s presidential campaign rally on Sunday at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Obi issued the warning.

The former governor of Anambra State vowed to restore Kano to its previous splendor as a humming commercial hub.

“We want to bring Kano back to what Kano used to be. That is what we want to do, and we can only do it by pulling you out of poverty. We are not in this business to waste anybody’s time. They have deceived you; they promised you and delivered nothing.

“We are not like that, we want you to take what we are saying, and you will see it happen. This election this year, let them not deceive you. They will tell you we are from the North; this election will not be based on ethnicity or tribe,” Obi said.