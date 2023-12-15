Reduce Infant, Maternal Mortality Rate, FG Urges Female Health Workers

The Federal Government has called on Female Health Practitioners to ensure a reduction in the rate of infant and maternal mortality through improved patient advocacy, especially on gender related issues

The call was made by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneny, on Thursday, when she received in her office the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), led by its National President, Professor Rosemary Ogu.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs Grace Njoku, the Head, Press and Public Relations.

According to the statement, the minister “stated that as caregivers, there was an urgent need for the Association to work assiduously, deploying necessary machinery and advocacy so as to ensure improvement in the health status of women, children and the vulnerable.

“This, she added, will not only reduce the rate of maternal and infant mortality but also give the necessary boost to the socio-economic development of the nation.

“Barrister Kennedy-Ohanenye informed that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration recognises the critical role Medical Personnel play in the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of government, particularly in areas that have direct impact on the lives of women, children and the vulnerable.

“She stated further that it is in the light of this that the Ministry will continue to collaborate with relevant bodies and stakeholders in order to deliver on its mandate.

“Earlier, the National President, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Professor Rosemary Ogu, stated that they were in the Ministry to congratulate the Honourable Minister on her appointment as well as seek areas of possible collaboration between the Women Medical Association of Nigeria and the Ministry

“Professor Ogu assured that the body was ready to partner with the Ministry in order to enable it deliver on its mandate in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.”