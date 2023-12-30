Red Line: MD LAMATA Inspects Final Overpass Bridge

Today, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), conducted a thorough inspection of the last of five overpass bridges on the highly anticipated LRMT Red Line. This critical step ensures that the project remains on schedule for its planned launch in the first quarter of 2024.

With all infrastructure now completed, Mrs. Akinajo highlighted that the remaining tasks involve finalizing asphalt works, a process expected to conclude within the next 10 days. The LRMT Red Line, phase 1, spans a distance of 27 kilometers, connecting Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos.

The phase encompasses stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo, strategically enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the region. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is slated to officiate the commissioning of the Red Line in the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of Lagos’ transportation infrastructure.

As the project nears completion, the comprehensive inspection by LAMATA underscores the commitment to delivering a reliable and efficient transportation system for the benefit of residents and commuters alike. The LRMT Red Line is poised to play a pivotal role in alleviating congestion and enhancing the overall efficiency of public transportation in the bustling metropolis.

With the final touches underway and a clear trajectory towards the project’s completion, anticipation builds for the transformative impact the LRMT Red Line is set to bring to Lagos, further solidifying the city’s position as a hub of progressive urban development.