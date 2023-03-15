Recruitment: NDLEA Assures Of Seamless Online Application

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has assured candidates seeking to participate in its ongoing recruitment exercise that concerted efforts are being made to resolve challenges they are facing on the application portal with a view to make the process seamless any moment from now.

Barely hours after the online application portal was opened on Sunday 12th March, it began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

To resolve this, the spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babafemi, said an upgrade of the infrastructure was done on Tuesday to accommodate the large volume of applicants after over 53,170 applicants had successfully logged into the portal.

“At the moment, the system is synchronizing the data at the backend of the infrastructure in order to adjust to the server upgrade. The agency’s management, therefore, wishes to apologise to the applicants for the hitches being experienced and urge them to exercise patience while the system completes synchronisation to serve them better,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.