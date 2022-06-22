News

Recruitment: Lagos Teaching Service Warns Of Online Fraud

Anthony Adeniyi19 hours ago
9
Lagos State

The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has disclaimed an online post requesting some categories of graduates to apply for Lagos State teaching jobs, saying that the publication is the handiwork of fraudulent-minded individuals.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Mrs. Olabisi Ariyo, clarified that the information is false in its entirety and that it did not emanate from TESCOM, adding that the institution has verifiable channels for communicating recruitment exercises to the public.

Mrs. Ariyo, therefore, warned unsuspecting members of the public to disregard the bogus recruitment publication, maintaining that TESCOM will always make official announcements before the commencement of any recruitment exercise through all State Government information outlets, as well as print and electronic media platforms.

