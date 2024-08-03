Reconsider Call for Continuation of Protest, Shehu Sani Pleads

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on those encouraging the continuation of the nationwide protest, especially in the north, to desist from such.

The nationwide protest that commenced on August 1 and expected to last 10 days is against bad governance and economic hardship.

However, the protest degenerated into riots in the north with looting and arson against private and public facilities.

Reacting, Sani shared on X, “With scores dead, hundreds injured and properties worth billions of Naira belonging to private businesses and Government destroyed by hoodlums, mostly in Northern states, those wishing to encourage the continuation of this protest, especially in the North should reconsider. At our end its violent protest without visible leadership and must be discontinued.”