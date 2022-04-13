Headline

Recall Me If I Don’t Turn Around Nigeria’s Fortunes Within One Year -Anyim

Pius Anyim
Pius Anyim

Former Senate President and presidential hopeful, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said his administration will turn around the fortunes of the country for good.

He said if he fails to achieve such within one year, he should be recalled.

He said this when he went to the Peoples Democratic Party National Secretariat in Abuja to hand his Presidential Nomination Form on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Working Committee, Anyim pledged to run a productive government, capable of repositioning the country along the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

“Mr. Chairman, if within one year of my Presidency, Nigerians don’t see the difference between light and darkness; you can recall me,” he said.

