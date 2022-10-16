Reality TV Star, Mercy Eke, Denies Relationship With IVD

Winner of the season four Big Brother Naija reality tv show, Mercy Eke, has denied having a romantic relationship with a Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD, whose wife, Bimbo, died on Saturday.

According to her, she only had a business relationship with Ogbonna

To prove her claim, the reality tv star shared the receipt and videos of a luxury car she bought from him, which she had to return.

She said, “My name has been tarnished for the longest time, this is the first and last time I’m going to address this. The reason I’m addressing this blatant lie is because of the late wife Mrs Bimbo.

“These are evidences (sic) and receipts showing that I have nothing other than business transactions with IVD!!!”

Late Bimbo had died of injuries sustained at her home earlier in the week.