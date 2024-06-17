Real Reason Why Companies Are Leaving Nigeria – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has said that some companies are leaving Nigeria because they can no longer make “haram” profits and avoid taxes.

This was as he advocated for a free market economy, adding that in such an economy, consumers command market forces to behave accordingly.

In a post on X, Bwala said, “One of the benefits of a free market economy is that consumers are the kings.

“They determine prices; if they can’t afford it, they avoid it; and when they avoid it, businesses would be forced to either adjust it or lose it.

“That way consumers command market forces to behave accordingly.

“A case study at hand is multichoice; owners of DSTV and Gotv. allegedly reported to have lost over 1 million subscribers.

“Sometimes businesses take advantage of customers and make “haram” profits in a market economy that appears relaxed in monitoring compliance with standards and practices;

“Even some of the so-called businesses leaving Nigeria, it’s because they can no longer make the “haram” profits and avoid taxes. When they go back to their countries they MUST pay taxes and abide by rules of standards and practices.

“Enough of this mourning businesses leaving the country abeg.”