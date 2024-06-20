Real Madrid to Transfer Marin, Jimenez

Two Real Madrid players, Rafa Marin and Alex Jimenez, are set to depart this week.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Marin is moving to Napoli in a permanent deal valued at approximately €10 million, while Jimenez is transferring to AC Milan for €5 million.

Both deals are expected to include buy-back clauses, allowing Real Madrid the option to re-sign the players in the future.

Marin’s transfer to Napoli and Jimenez’s move to AC Milan highlight the ongoing activity in the summer transfer market as clubs strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.

Romano wrote on X: “Real Madrid will receive over €10m for Rafa Marin to join Napoli on a permanent deal and €5m from AC Milan for Alex Jimenez.

“Jimenez deal, signed and sealed. Rafa Marin deal, on the verge of being completed.

“Both deals will include buy-back clause.”