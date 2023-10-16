Real Madrid Players Want Mbappe – Vinicius

Sports

Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior has said every player at the club wants to play alongside Kylian Mbappe of Paris St-Germaine.

This was has he expressed hope that the French international one day signs with Real Madrid which almost landed him last Summer.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Vinicius said, “No, it is different! Kylian has his situation. With Jude he knew he could move in this summer.

“And it is perfect that it happened like this. But here everyone wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day.

“He is one of the best players, perhaps the best of all today. He’s on a level of his own!”.

