Real Madrid Identifies Three Players To Replace Benzema

Reports have it that Real Madrid have identified three potential long-term replacements for veteran striker Karim Benzema.

Despite being 35 years old, Benzema is still very much operating at the top of his game.

Due to his outstanding efforts for Real Madrid last season, the France striker took home the coveted Ballon d’Or award.

Benzema helped Los Blancos win the Spanish La Liga championship and the UEFA Champions League last season with 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid apparently have three players in mind to eventually replace Karim Benzema, one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the three players are Brazilian youngster Endrick, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Real Madrid have already secured the signing of Endrick, who will join the Spanish giants from Palmeiras in 2024.

