Real Housewives Of Lagos Organisers Couldn’t Afford Me – Actress Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, has said she spent her own money during the production of Real Housewive Of Lekki because the organisers couldn’t afford her.

She said she spent up to N30 million in ensuring her wardrobe was intact for the show in which she took part in.

“I will speak for myself. I wasn’t [paid]. I don’t know about other actresses and their contracts. But, for me, I was told I could not be afforded. They were going to give me an honorarium which had to do with my styling,” she said.

“And that was it. No royalties, nothing. No payment. I spent at least N20 million to N30 million of my own money buying new designer things. Things I hate to do. I paid for more in terms of styling just for everything to work out.”

The show follows the celebrity lives of Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji, Miriam Timmer, Chioma Goodhair, and Danjuma.

Showmax, the streaming service, partnered with Livespot360, a creative solutions firm, for the production of the show.

“We’ve always known that we need more diversity in the entertainment properties and formats produced here in Nigeria, and RHOLagos is a great starting point,” Dare Art Alade, founder of Livespot360, had said.

“We believe that Showmax is an innovative African brand that understands what the consumers in this market yearn for and the team at Showmax are willing to take calculated risks with their content properties.”