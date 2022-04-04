Real Housewives Of Lagos Cast Not Selected Based On Marriage -Darey

Singer and chief creative director of Livespot360, the producers of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’, Singer Darey Art Alade, has said marriage was not considered when casts were being selected for the show.

The casts members include Iyabo Ojo, Carolyna Hutchings, and Chioma Ikokwu — who are unmarried – a thing that led to backlash against the organisers of the show.

The married casts include Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu, and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer.

Reacting, Darey, who spoke at the show’s premiere, stated that critics of the selection process are unfamiliar with the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

“As a franchise, around the globe. People usually have to audition and try to get on to the show but we spurned it around and we, alongside a team did some research. Understanding the entertainment industry and television and the requirement of the format, we decided to gather the most unique personalities, different individuals in their own rights,” he said.

“Strong and confident women who are running their businesses and homes. We didn’t want the same kind of people on the show. We want a nice diverse mix of ladies but what really strings them together is that independence.

“People that ask questions [about some of the cast relationship status] are people who think about ‘Real Housewives’ literally, if you understand the concept of the show itself, with what have been done in other countries and cities, you’ll understand it’s always a mix, and Lagos is not different.

“We are bound to have people who are single, dating, who are in a relationship, who have a partner but these criteria is that at least you have a household. That household can be you and your dog but as long as you don’t live alone. Whether you have a boyfriend, a partner, whatever it is, that forms the basics. And on the show we have several married people.”