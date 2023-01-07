Reactions Trail Alexx Ekubo, Fancy Acholonu’s Fresh Breakup

The recent issue involving prominent Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo and his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu, has drawn conflicting responses.

Recall that the actor and the US-based model called off their wedding last year just a few months after being engaged.

However, her report did not make it obvious why she made her choice. Many online users came to the widely circulated conclusion that Fancy had found out that Alex was gay.

But a few days ago, Fancy used social media to publicly apologize to the star for canceling their wedding.

And that had sparked discussion online as individuals analyzed the scenario. Others hypothesized that they were already back together and the internet apology was the requirement. Some said that the apology was necessary because she was pleading with Alex to be back together.

Alex responded to the post in the comment area by writing, “I appreciate the apologies. God be with us everyone.

Fancy spoke forward following his reply and described how the actor coerced and blackmailed her into issuing a public apology.

While this was going on, social media users—including famous people like Daddy Freeze, Uche Maduagwu, Nkechi Blessing, and Mr. Jollof—reacted to her allegation that they were not sexually intimate during their five years of dating.

Fancy added that she can’t definitively confirm or deny if Alex is gay, adding that she found it difficult to comprehend his hesitation to touch her.

Reacting to this, actress Nkechi Blessing mocked the revelation, noting that it could never be her to date someone for five years and never get sexual with the person.

Daddy Freeze wrote, “Religious Beliefs really.”

Uche Maduagwu said, “Finally, the truth is out, not all that glitter for Nollywood is Gold. Fancy tried to cover your shame for years and had the courage to break up with you, but instead of being grateful to this good woman, you allegedly took her to repair your image. So many women have endured so much ridicule in their relationships just to protect their men, but never got appreciated.”

Mr Jollof wrote “Fear Lagos.”

Reactions from other social media users:

luchioffice: “Babe you shouldn’t have fallen for that trap. That was cheap bait.”

prettymum12: “You loved Alex, but he didn’t love you one bit. You wanted to force him into marriage, and it all backfired. You wanted to marry a celebrity, but shock on you.”

_aj_purple: “@fancyacholonu, we are all aware Alex is gay and scared to come out of his closet. He just wanted to use you as a cover-up. Sorry love. May you find peace, ok. As for Alex, he should remember nothing is hidden forever, one day, the truth will come out.”

peggy1_7: “I love what you did to that Fancy of a lady, a taste of her own medicine. Vawulence is the only way.”

emilokan419: “Brother Alex, please don’t take @fancyacholonu back. She can’t eat her cake and have it. I prefer @ezinneakudo I love her for you.”

However, speaking with DAILY POST, one Olubowale Beatrice in her reaction, said, “I don’t believe those celebrities. These people are worldly, and we’ve seen the way they live their lives even while acting. So I don’t think it is normal, there’s a reason behind it. Either Alex has it with someone else, or he’s into homosexual.”

Prince Idong said, “Based on his reason, yes, it’s possible for him not to have intimacy with Fancy.”

Suleiman Lawal said, “He might be protecting his woman’s dignity because there are some men that once they have intimacy with a lady they will lose interest. So they mostly discipline themselves to sustain their cherished relationship.”

Bankole Moses said, “That cannot be true because I don’t believe in such a relationship. Even the way I see that guy, he’s baddest with his acting in movies, I don’t believe the accusation against him.”

Joseph Mercy said, “What I see in this issue is either Alex is having intimacy with another woman, or maybe he’s gay, but I don’t think he can be gay.”

Blessing Ibe said, “See if it happens to be true that they have no intimacy, then there’s no doubt about it. Alex is into something different.”