Reactions As Peter Obi Says Boys With Laptop Arrested While Public Fund Looters Pampered

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been slammed after a video surfaced showing him apparently justifying internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

In the video, Peter Obi wondered why those who steal public funds are treated with kids gloves while young persons with computer are arrested and viewed as criminals.

He said this while having a chat with fellow passengers inside an aircraft.

He said, “And you come here… you have crippled these young people. If they carry computer, you arrest them and say they are 419. When people are stealing public money and getting away with it. Somebody just took 80 billion and you gave him bail. But small boy who carries laptop becomes a criminal. What kind of country is that?

This was criticised by many who felt he was justifying internet fraud.

One Twitetr user, @Msdbaba wrote, “Obi problem is anytime he sees camera he wants to impress thereby crossing the red line sometimes.”

@ZAdenowo wrte, “Stop justifying what is wrong because it was said by your favorite candidate. If it was Tinubu or Atiku that made the same statement, how would you have interpreted it? Sentiment everywhere.”

@Mr_beeo wrote, “This guy has nothing to offer,I pity this country if he is allowed to pilot the affairs of this country.

He was not proffering any solution rather than to condemn the institutions and the country.”