Re-election: Swiss Ambassador, Borno Emirs, Others Congratulate Zulum

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr Nicolas Lang has congratulated Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, over his re-election for second term.

Mr Nicolas who also oversees Chad, Niger and the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) met with the governor in Maiduguri at the Government House on Wednesday.

He said, “let me congratulate you on your re-election for the second term of office.”

“It is great pleasure to be here, received by His Excellency the recently re-elected governor. It is important for Switzerland which has been active in the region to be fully in line with the governor and his team. We seize this opportunity to come here as early as possible”, Mr Nicolas said.

Zulum also received a congratulatory visit from the Council of Borno Emirs led by the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi, on Tuesday, March 22, 2023.

The delegation comprised of the Shehu of Dikwa, the Shehu of Bama, the Emir of Biu, the Emir of Askira, the Emir of Gwoza, the Emir of Shani and the Emir of Uba.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional council, Shehu of Borno described the win as a victory for the people of Borno, stressing that Zulum’s re-election was a testimony of his track record of the last three and half years.

Borno Elders Forum in their congratulatory message during their visit to the governor expressed confidence in Governor Zulum’s administration.

The chairman of the forum, Alh. Gambo Gubio, said “everyone in Borno appreciates your achievements that is why we are here to congratulate you over the victory. You have a track record that we want to see continue.”

Governor Zulum also received the members of Borno State Security Council led by the Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army 7 Division, Brig. General Ja’afar Ibrahim.

The delegation has state commanders of all the security establishments working in Borno State. These are the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Security, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking on behalf of all, the 7 Div Garrison Commander, Brigadier General, Ja’afar Ibrahim has commended Governor Zulum for providing a peaceful environment during the last general elections.

“This, I may say, seems to be the most peaceful election in Borno’s history. In the entire election period, there was no single incidence of security breach in the entire Borno State.”

“Your Excellency, we look forward to this second tenure and we look forward to working 100% to emancipate Borno State”, Brig. Gen. Ja’afar said.

… Groups in large turnouts

Several groups in a large turnout stormed the Government House to congratulate Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on his re-election for a second term.

The groups include: clubs and associations, civil society organizations and various APC support groups.

Zulum expressed gratitude to all.

He gave assurance of continuous dedication to serving the people of Borno State for the improvements of living standards of citizens.