RCCG Pastor Named Soun Of Ogbomosho

On Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State officially appointed Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The vacancy for this esteemed position arose following the passing of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III in December 2021, after a remarkable 48-year reign at the age of 95.

The selection of a new monarch had been mired in controversy, with Abdulwahab Laoye, Chairman of the Screening Committee for the Laoye Ruling House in Ogbomoso, stating that the family had not yet chosen a candidate to fill the vacant Soun of Ogbomoso throne. He dismissed social media reports suggesting that someone had already been selected, including Ghandi Afolabi, a pastor in the RCCG, as mere speculation.

“We did not select Ghandi and he is not among the eleven that the screening committee selected from 23 applicants. We do not want the matter to degenerate to the level of litigations, we scheduled a meeting on the 23rd of February and invited the council to observe, but the council hijacked the process from us and added another seven people on the claims that the seven people equally obtained the expression of interest form, thereby raising the number of the applicants to 18.”

Nonetheless, a statement issued by Olusegun Olayiwola, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, emphasized that the announcement followed the meticulous procedures outlined in the law.

Olayiwola expressed, “His Excellency extends his congratulations to the newly appointed Soun-elect as he ascends to the throne of his ancestors.”

The commissioner stressed that this prestigious role places the monarch-elect in a unique position to promote unity, mutual understanding, and tolerance among his people.

He also called upon all the sons and daughters of the historic city of Ogbomoso to collaborate with the monarch in order to build upon the accomplishments of his predecessors.