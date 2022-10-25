RCCG Denies Barring Muslims From Redemption Camp

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has denied an claims that it is preventing Muslims from having access to its Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The claim was made by the Muslim Rights Concern, through the Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

“Among the complainants are Muslims who registered for the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as other examinations. Attempts by the candidates to enter the RCCG camp in order to check their examination centres are always rebuffed by RCCG security men who turn them back at the gates with clear messages that Muslims are persona non grata inside the camp,” MURIC had said.

This was described as fake news by the spokesperson of the RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, in a chat with Daily Trust.

He said, “All I can tell you is that it is a fake news. Those behind it may have their own script they are playing out but I can assure you that the Redemption City of God remains accessible to any one who has a legal and genuine purpose for seeking access.”