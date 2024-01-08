RCCG Bans Preaching by Guest Pastors, Others at Branches

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has banned preachers, speakers and ministers who are not members of the church from preaching at any of its branches.

In a memo dated January 5, 2024, the church warned that any leader of the church who violates the directive will be severely sanctioned.

The memo, titled, ‘Invitation of Guest Ministers in RCCG,’ was signed by the Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Admin), Pastor Oladele Balogun and sent to continental overseers, deputy continental overseers, assistant continental overseers/pastors l/c of regions/provinces (worldwide).

It read, “We refer to our memo dated 14th December, 2023 with Ref: RCCG/ADM/OAB/JP/MEMO/14/12/2023 on the above subject matter, and wish to inform you that the General Overseer has issued a further directive that no external preacher, speaker or minister should be permitted on any of our altars or platforms.

“Anyone intending to invite a guest minister, speaker or preacher to their parish must ensure that the individual is a recognized member of RCCG.

“We wish to reiterate that any minister(s) who violate the above directives will face severe disciplinary measures and may be relieved of their ministerial duties in the Mission.

“Kindly inform all and sundry of the above directives which takes immediate effect.”