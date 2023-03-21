Sports

Rashford Ruled Out Of England Euro Qualifiers

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
England will be without Marcus Rashford for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine after the in-form Manchester United forward picked up a knock in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Fulham.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have also pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster is the only replacement called up by Southgate, who named a 25-man squad last week.

Rashford’s absence is the most serious blow given his scintillating form since the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has scored a career-high 27 goals for United this season, 19 of which have come since returning from international duty in Qatar, where he netted three times in five appearances.

AFP

