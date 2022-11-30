Rashford Reacts To World Cup Brace For England

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored his first international brace as England progressed to the World Cup’s Round of 16 with a rampant 3-0 victory over Wales.

Rashford’s dazzling display for a side also featuring Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will surely steal the newspaper headlines.

The first of his two goals came from a perfectly placed free-kick just outside the area, while his second featured a driving solo run into the box and a clinical shot that was drilled between the legs of Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

That was England’s third strike of the night; Phil Foden had put them 2-0 up from a Harry Kane ball that fizzed across the box, minutes after Rashford’s free-kick.

Having netted from the bench in their tournament opener against Iran, Rashford is now the tournament’s joint-top scorer.

“It’s a great feeling [to score twice],” Rashford told BBC Sport at full-time.

“We were a little bit disappointed as a team after the last game against the USA. I thought we could have played a lot better and the only way to bounce back from that is to have a good performance in your next game and I thought we did that.

“In the first half we defended brilliantly, we didn’t really give them any opportunities, and it was just about us killing the game off and taking our chances.”

Three points ensured England topped Group B ahead of USA, and Rashford’s brace played a key role in helping them do so.

“Moments like this – this is what I play football for,” he continued.

“The biggest moments, the best moments, and I’m really happy today. I’m happy that we’re going through to the next round of the tournament.”

But even after such a dominant display tonight, and topping their group, Rashford still thinks this England side has even more to offer.

Our no.10 added: “Hopefully we can build on this performance because I still have massive ambitions for this team and I think we can play even better than we showed today.”

ManUTD