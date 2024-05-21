Rashford Left Out of England’s Provisional Euro 2024 Squad

Forward Marcus Rashford was the most high-profile omission as England football manager Gareth Southgate named his provisional Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday while there was also no place for experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Several uncapped players did make the provisional list of 33 including Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

“Everybody has a chance,” Southgate said.

Southgate will cut his squad to 26 by the June 7 deadline.

The exclusions of Rashford and former Liverpool midfielder Henderson were the big surprises given the loyalty Southgate has shown them and their roles in previous tournament runs.

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But he has struggled for form this season, with only seven Premier League goals for Manchester United.

“These are difficult calls. With Marcus I just feel other players in that area have had better seasons. It’s as simple as that,” Southgate said.

“This has been as complicated a group as I can remember picking.” Source