Rashford, Grealish May Miss Euro 2024

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish are reportedly facing the prospect of exclusion from England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford, despite an impressive tally of 30 goals last season, has struggled to replicate his form this term, managing only eight goals across all competitions. While he made a substitute appearance in England’s recent friendly against Brazil, manager Gareth Southgate opted not to field him in the match against Belgium, assessing alternative wide options.

On the other hand, Grealish has grappled with injury setbacks throughout the season, resulting in his omission from England’s most recent squad. Reports from The Mirror suggest that the City forward may encounter difficulties in reclaiming his spot in the Three Lions squad, particularly with UEFA considering extending squad sizes to 26 players for the tournament.

Speaking about his decision to leave Grealish out of the latest squad, England manager Gareth Southgate explained: “Jack’s definitely not out of the picture. I spoke to him before I named the squad. But as I said when I named the squad, Gordon and Bowen are pushing those guys.

“I think Anthony Gordon has been excellent for his club. And obviously Marcus got on in the first game. But I wanted to see Gordon again. I thought James Maddison coming on would have an impact and Bowen has also had a really good camp. So there’s competition for places.‌

“I said when I named the squad there is competition for places in those wide areas. A bit of a shame that Cole Palmer missed so much training that we weren’t able to put him into the game [against Belgium] at the stage it was having missed most of the week.

“We weren’t 100 per cent certain what we would get whereas with Gordon we knew and Maddison we knew. I wouldn’t rule Cole out of that equation.”