Rashford Continues Form Against Bournemouth

Tuesday’s 3-0 victory against Bournemouth by Manchester United, who are now certain of a top-four finish in the Premier League, featured a goal from Marcus Rashford for the fourth game in a row.

Erik ten Hag’s team earned their ninth victory in 10 games across all competitions thanks to goals from England internationals Luke Shaw and Rashford in the second half and World Cup standout Casemiro of Brazil in the first.

United, who dropped their first two Premier League games of the season, currently have 35 points after 17 games, which is equal with Newcastle in third position and five points better than Tottenham, who are in fifth.

“I’m happy with the result,” said Ten Hag, who is in his first season at the club. “Today it was not our best game. We have to be honest, we didn’t play that smart as a team.

“We made great goals, but at times we were quite lucky, and some great saves from David (de Gea). We could have been smarter as a team.”

For the visit of struggling Bournemouth to Old Trafford, who are only two points above the relegation zone, Rashford was reinstated into United’s starting lineup.

The England forward was replaced by Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Donny van de Beek on Tuesday as one of four changes after being dropped against Wolves on Saturday due to excessive sleep and missing a meeting.

After Argentina’s World Cup victory, Lisandro Martinez was eligible to play again but was only given a brief appearance in the 88th minute after flaunting his trophy before the game.