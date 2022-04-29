Sports

Rashford Always Smiling, Roy Keane Expresses Disgust

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
38
Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, has slammed Marcus Rashford, saying he dislikes it that the England international smiles during warm up for games.

He said at 24, Rashford ought t have become mature in terms of his game and the way he plays big games.

This is as he lamented his lack of consistency, saying he has not worked hard enough.

“His performances… he’s not been consistent, he’s not worked hard enough, he’s not been brave in terms of taking people on.

“He’s now 24 years of age, he’s got to show more maturity, be more consistent, that’s the key to play at any big club.

“He’s got to do a lot more, I’m really frustrated with him.

“Every time I see Marcus getting warmed up, he’s always smiling, I don’t like players smiling too much. You smile when you do score, when you do something,” he said.

