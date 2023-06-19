Rasheedat Ajibade Donates Sporting Items To Girls In Nigeria

Super Falcons player, Rasheedat Ajibade, has donated sporting items she collected from her teammates at Atletico Madrid.

The beneficiaries of the items were young girls in her community in Nigeria.

Ajibade disclosed this in a post on Twitter.

She wrote, “So I collected these football gears in 1 year from my past and present club teammates to support talented young lads in my community and my grassroots team who can’t afford/ struggle to get gears to exhibit their potential.

“To my teammates who donated their gear. Thank you for your kind gesture, support, and your belief in doing good. I simply couldn’t do what I do without amazing people like you. God bless you all richly.”