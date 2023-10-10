Rapper Skales Accuses EFCC of Breaking Into His House

Rapper Skales has accused operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of breaking into his house and beating his staff.

In a rant on social media, Skales said the action of the operatives scared his six-month-old daughter.

According to him, the operatives found nothing incriminating during their raid of his house.

Read his post below.

So @officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6month old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime ?

They hit my producer with a stick on his leg imagine @officialEFCC una father ! You guys are a criminal organizations..it’s sad the kind of power you are given.. that’s why you’re abusing it… enikure

God go purnish una @officialEFCC I am not a criminal , I have never don fraud in my life , you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staffs. you will never prosper in anything you do as long as you’re efcc staff! You will always be a failure

I don’t even believe in the Justice system of nigeria Cz it’s all lies .. who you wan report to for nigeria … they are all the same and they are together

My hate for @officialEFCC

just began … why do you operate at night.. is armed robbery part of your job description because I need explanation… truth is who you wan report to Cz nothing works in this country ! They only know how to abuse power

This my 6 month old wey no let me sleep wey I finally come put to sleep.. them con wake am…. Useless agency

@officialEFCC with your ugly faces

They said they got an intel that I’m into fraud lol. They said it’s a routine check

That’s all and they found nothing

I can boldly say today with what I’ve witnessed!!

@officialEFCC don’t care about naija like that Cz they would be professionals if they do.. they are actually after the lives of young people like me and to think that I’m against fraud is shocking it happened to me

I can’t even remember the last time I was this angry and scared in my life …

@officialEFCC

I hate you with every thing in my spirit and soul…I’ll always be against this organization from now hence forth

Imagine this useless @officialEFCC

people telling me “you know how many artiste I don out for jail” una papa

@officialEFCC

Bleep you

I can never forget the look on my daughters face and how scared she looks …. Una Dey mad @officialEFCC

una papa

I was just threatened for speaking out now