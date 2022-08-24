Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem Thanks God, Family After Kidney Surgery

Rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has expressed gratitude to God and his family members following his successful kidney transplant.

He took to Instagram with a photo of himself and wife days after the successful surgery.

He wrote, “Thank you God. I am specifically giving thanks and praises to the Almighty God for my successful kidney transplant surgery over the weekend. May His holy name be glorified forever and forever.

“Words cannot express my love, devotion and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God has made my life complete. Baby, I will always love, cherish and adore you forever.

“My awesome, lovely children, God Has harkened to your fervent prayers. Daddy and mummy will be coming home hale and hearty soon.

“To my extended family, recording company Lakreem Entertainment, my crew, friends, fans and well-wishers, I say God has done it for us again, and I will be seeing you guys soon.

“I am dropping this first note in appreciation of God’s love and infinite blessings for pulling me and my wife through all these, I will do an extensive shout-out as the time goes on.”