Raphinha Slams Mbappe Over World Cup Defeat

Barcelona’s Raphinha has made headlines after delivering a sharp retort to Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s newest acquisition.

The Brazilian forward reminded Mbappe of France’s loss in the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina, following the Frenchman’s recent controversial statement regarding the relative difficulty of international tournaments.

Mbappe, who played a pivotal role in France’s campaign in Qatar, suggested that the European Championship posed a greater challenge than the World Cup. This remark did not sit well with many in the football community, including Raphinha, who did not hold back in his response.

“Unfortunately for him and happily for us, he lost a World Cup against a team from South America,” said Raphinha as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.