Raphinha Disputes Ronaldinho’s Criticism of Brazil Squad

Brazilian winger Raphinha has publicly disagreed with Ronaldinho’s harsh assessment of the national team ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

Ronaldinho, a revered figure in Brazilian football, recently declared that he would not watch Brazil in the upcoming tournament, labeling the current squad as one of the “worst teams.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain star expressed his discontent in a lengthy Instagram post, sparking widespread discussion among fans and pundits.

He said, “That’s it guys, I will not watch any Brazil game at the Copa América nor celebrate any victory”.

“I’ve had enough. It’s a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It’s hard now to find the spirit to watch the games”.

“It’s one of the worst teams in the recent years, no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority”.

“I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for Brazil shirt and lack of football”.

“Our performance has been one of the worst things I’ve ever seen, it’s such a shame”.

Reacting, Raphinha said, ““Ronaldinho’s statement? I don’t know if that was an adv or not but… a few days ago, I’m told he asked Vini Jr for tickets to come see our games (laughs).

“In any case, I was surprised and I don’t agree with his statement.”