Randle Hospital Marks 2023 World Tuberculosis Day

The Randle General Hospital (RGH), Surulere, has joined its counterparts across the globe to commemorate the Y2023 World Tuberculosis Day with an awareness programme for patients and residents with the theme: “Yes! We Can End TB!” held at the General Outpatient Department of the Hospital.

The Medical Director/CEO of RGH, Dr. Olumide Sojinrin, in his address at the event, explained that World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated annually on March 24 March to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis, as well as the need to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic.

He also averred that the theme of World Tuberculosis Day 2023 is aimed at inspiring hope and encouraging high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action and multisectoral collaboration to combat the tuberculosis epidemic.

The awareness campaign was also extended to Ideal Girls High School on Randle Avenue where the team of nurses from RGH enlightened students and staff of the school on the causes, mode of transmission, signs, symptoms, treatment and prevention of Tuberculosis.