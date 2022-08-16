Rally Support For Tinubu, Oluwo Urges Yoruba Leaders

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has urged Yoruba leaders to rally around the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, now is not the time to play politics and nurse old grudges.

He said the mistake that prevented the late Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola from becoming president should not repeat itself with Tinubu.

He said, “I call on Yoruba leaders, stakeholders and politicians to write a new history of hope, brighter future and positive promises by forgiving each other. Without forgiveness, relationships will not give birth to promising children. I’m making this appeal with my crown to endure, entertain each other’s differences and cut the political curse on the Yorubas.

“The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo tried. Then the late business tycoon, Moshood Kasimawo Abiola made a trial and won democracy for us. The same mistake must not be repeated. This is not about political parties. It is natural to offend each other but divine to forgive.

“The chance of one of us becoming the President of Nigeria is bright and promising. He might have offended you just as you also might have offended someone. Let’s heal the wound of enemity to move on and faster. This is the last chance if we want our children to forgive us.”