Rainfall Damages Places of Worship, Others in Owo

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
66

A rainfall disaster in Owo, Ondo State has left a trail of destruction, with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ekiti Operations Office, collaborating with Ondo State’s SEMA to assess the extent of the damage.

Upon receiving a distress call about the disaster, the agencies conducted a joint assessment to determine the magnitude of the calamity. The assessment revealed that heavy rainfall, coupled with a windstorm, had wreaked havoc, resulting in the destruction of numerous buildings and properties in the affected area.

The assessment also shed light on the precarious state of many of the affected buildings, with observations indicating that they were old and dilapidated, potentially exacerbating the scale of the disaster. In addition to the residential structures, places of worship and public infrastructure also fell victim to the severe weather conditions.

