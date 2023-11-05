Rain Washes Out WTA Finals Semi-final

Torrential rain washed out Saturday’s WTA Finals semi-final between world number one Aryna Sabalenka and rival Iga Swiatek, the WTA confirmed.

The match in Cancun had been halted after just three games of the first set, with Polish second seed Swiatek leading 2-1.

There was no immediate word of when the semi-final would resume on Sunday.

The winner of the match will face Jessica Pegula in the final of the end-of-season championships.

Pegula advanced to the final earlier Saturday after defeating US Open champion Coco Gauff in straight sets.

AFP